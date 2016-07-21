July 21 Noble Energy Inc:

* Noble Energy commences production at Gunflint in the Gulf of Mexico

* Gunflint development is a subsea tie-back to gulfstar one facility owned by Williams Partners L.P. and Marubeni Corporation

* Gunflint two-well field is ramping up, anticipated to reach minimum gross production of 20 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Net amount to noble energy is expected to be at least 5 mboe/d

* Net amount to co has potential for additional volumes dependent upon available capacity at third-party host facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)