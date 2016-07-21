July 21 TPI Composites Inc :

* TPI Composites Inc expects IPO price to be between $11.00 and $12.00 per share

* TPI Composites Inc had previously expected ipo of 7.25 million shares to be priced between $15 and $17 per share

* TPI Composites Inc sees IPO of 6.25 mln shares of common stock -SEC filing

* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to repay a $2.0 million advance from ge wind