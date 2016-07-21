July 21 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Says received a notice of allowance for an additional U.S. Patent covering RHB-105, expected to be valid until 2034 once granted

* Says receives additional U.S. patent covering RHB-105 ahead of confirmatory Phase III study for H. pylori infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)