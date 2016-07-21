BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
July 21 Italk Inc :
* All retail stores operated by UMS Llc are open for business and continuing to operate in ordinary course
* italk Inc says unit united mobile solutions, has filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code
* United mobile solutions filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in united states bankruptcy court
* UMS Llc is moving forward to implement its financial restructuring plan
* italk, Inc. Subsidiary files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.