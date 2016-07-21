July 21 F.N.B. Corp :

* Says one Yadkin board member to join F.N.B. board upon close of transaction

* Exepcts deal to be pro forma accretive to gaap eps by about 5.5 percent and cash EPS by about 6.5 percent in 2018 - SEC filing

* Expects TBV/share dilution by about 8.5% with 4.5 yrs earnback using crossover method and 14 months on a pro forma earnings basis due to deal