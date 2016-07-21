July 21 Performance Sports Group Ltd :

* Performance Sports Group Ltd says currently expects to incur estimated pre-tax expenses of about $13.2 million in connection with the consolidation

* Performance Sports Group Ltd says as a result of restructuring action, employment of 85 employees will be terminated between July and October 2016