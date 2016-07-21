July 21 GIEAG Immobilien AG :

* Resolved to create authorised capital of up to 2.1 million euros ($2.32 million)

* To issue convertible bonds or bonds with warrants with a total nominal amount of up to 15 million euros

* Also resolved to create conditional capital of up to 1.8 million euros to grant shares to holders of convertible bonds or bonds with warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)