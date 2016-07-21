BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Allergan Plc :
* In neoadjuvant phase of study, which included chemotherapy, there were more serious adverse events reported in ABP 980 group
* Allergan Plc says Amgen and Allergan are collaborating on development and commercialization of four oncology biosimilars
* Amgen and Allergan announce top-line results from phase 3 study evaluating ABP 980 compared with Trastuzumab in patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer
* Results ruled out inferiority compared to Trastuzumab but could not rule out superiority based on its primary efficacy endpoint
* Overall results also showed comparable immunogenicity
* In adjuvant phase of study, which did not include chemotherapy, serious adverse events were comparable between treatment groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.