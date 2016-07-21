BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Surge Energy Inc:
* Says borrowing base has now been renewed at $250 million
* Says revolving period on Surge's entire credit facility expires on May 29, 2017
* Says $55 million 2016 capital expenditure program
* Says believe company is well positioned to exceed Surge's 13,000 boepd exit rate target for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.