July 21 Tyco International Plc:

* Tyco expects to close merger with Johnson Controls on September 2, 2016

* Tyco International Plc says board of directors has declared an accelerated dividend of $0.23 per ordinary share

* Tyco International Plc says special meetings for shareholders of Tyco and Johnson Controls are scheduled for August 17, 2016