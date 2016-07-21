BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Tyco International Plc:
* Tyco expects to close merger with Johnson Controls on September 2, 2016
* Tyco International Plc says board of directors has declared an accelerated dividend of $0.23 per ordinary share
* Tyco International Plc says special meetings for shareholders of Tyco and Johnson Controls are scheduled for August 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.