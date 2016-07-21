BRIEF-Shenzhen Bingchuan Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
July 21 AO World Plc :
* 84.29 pct shareholders approve directors' remuneration report
* 88.57 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to authorise directors to allot shares, 11.43 pct against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Says all of its 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 18