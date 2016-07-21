July 21 Banzai SpA :

* H1 preliminary revenue 105.9 million euros (net of the vertical content division) versus pro-forma 88.3 million euros a year ago

* Expects to report a swing to profit for FY 2016 net result thanks to the sale of Banzai Media; reported FY 2015 net loss of 10.8 million euros