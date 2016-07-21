BRIEF-Shenzhen Bingchuan Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
July 21 Banzai SpA :
* H1 preliminary revenue 105.9 million euros (net of the vertical content division) versus pro-forma 88.3 million euros a year ago
* Expects to report a swing to profit for FY 2016 net result thanks to the sale of Banzai Media; reported FY 2015 net loss of 10.8 million euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says all of its 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 18