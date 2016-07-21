BMW China production capacity to reach 450,000 cars per year
FRANKFURT, May 19 German carmaker BMW said its annual production capacity in China will reach 450,000 vehicles once an investment plan to upgrade its local factories is completed.
July 21 Netmedia SA :
* Company's CEO, Andrzej Wierzba, raises his stake in Netmedia to 52.99 percent from 49.82 percent
* Says on July 21 Andrzej Wierzba received a donation of 293,788 Netmedia's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24