BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Redhill Biopharma receives additional U.S. patent covering RHB-105 ahead of confirmatory phase III study for H. Pylori infection
* Received notice of allowance for additional U.S. Patent covering RHB-105, expected to be valid until 2034 once granted Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.