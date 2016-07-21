July 21 Fitch Ratings

* Fitch: Las Vegas Strip remains a high roller among U.S. Gaming markets

* However, Las Vegas market remains vulnerable to economic downturns, even after improvements made since last recession

* Estimate larger resorts on strip generate more than 60% of gross profits from non-gaming amenities