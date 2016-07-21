July 21 Cigna Corp :

* Comments on DOJ position regarding proposed deal with Anthem; Cinga currently evaluating its options consistent with obligations under agreement

* "In light of DOJ's decision, we do not believe transaction will close in 2016 and earliest it could close is 2017, if at all"