July 21 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Says it has acquired remaining 50 percent of economic rights of Raul Alonso Jimenez Rodriguez from Atletico de Madrid for 12.0 million euros ($13.2 million)

* Says now it holds all the rights of the referred player

Source text: bit.ly/2axH9HF

($1 = 0.9093 euros)