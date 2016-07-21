BRIEF-Shenzhen Bingchuan Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
July 21 Linedata Services SA :
* In Q2 of 2016, revenues were 42.9 million euros ($47.26 million), which represents 2.2% organic growth
* As of June 30, 2016, order intake was down 16% at 26.7 million euros, compared with 31.6 million euros for same period in 2015
* Anticipates an improvement in its margins for first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Says all of its 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 18