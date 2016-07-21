BRIEF-Kingnet Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 Juventus FC SpA :
* Signs agreement with GNK Dinamo Zagreb for permanent acquisition of player Marko Pjaca for 23 million euros ($25.33 million) Source text - www.1info.it/ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says four customers of a restaurant of the company had symptom of food poisoning due to virus infection from a staff of this restaurant, on May 12