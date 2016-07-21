BRIEF-Shenzhen Bingchuan Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
July 21 Datalogic SpA :
* Q2 preliminary sales 146.5 million euros ($161.31 million), up 8.4 percent year on year
* H1 preliminary sales at 281.8 million euros, up 9.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says all of its 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 18