BRIEF-Shenzhen Bingchuan Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
July 21 Grupo Media Capital SA :
* Q2 net profit 5.5 million euros ($6.1 million)versus 5.1 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 11.4 million euros versus 10.7 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating revenue 46.2 million euros versus 44.4 million euros year ago
* Q2 advertising revenue 34.3 million euros versus 33.2 million euros year ago
* Says net debt of 107.5 million euros at end of June versus 112.2 million euros at end of Dec 2015
Source text: bit.ly/29Rhh7J
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
* Says all of its 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 18