BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
July 21 Transgene SA :
* Transgene to continue phase 1/1b study with TG 1050 in chronic hepatitis B patients on the recommendation of the trial's safety review committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.