BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei floated roughly $15-a-share offer for Pandora Media - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2abCagO Further company coverage: [LMCA.O P.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.