UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 Gecina SA :
* EPRA diluted net NAV per share as of June 30 of 128.6 euros, up 25.4 pct
* H1 gross rentals of 298.8 million euros versus 276.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 recurrent net profit group share 198.0 million euros versus 169.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA of 247.3 million euros versus 227.2 million euros a year ago
* Reiterates that it does not intend to upgrade the offer on Fonciere De Paris, considers its offer as still the best bid
* Confirms target of growth in 2016 net current income, excluding in healthcare portfolio sale, above +5 pct Source text: bit.ly/29Q5JT5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F