BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Moody's On Turkey
* Moody's assesses broad credit implications of Turkey's failed military coup
* Moody's On Turkey - Placed 41 Turkish issuers on review for downgrade
* Moody's On Turkey - Downgraded the rating of one non-financial corporate with a negative outlook Source - bit.ly/2axYBvx (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Geopolitical tensions rise; China hard landing risk recedes