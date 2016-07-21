July 21 Moody's On Turkey

* Moody's assesses broad credit implications of Turkey's failed military coup

* Moody's On Turkey - Placed 41 Turkish issuers on review for downgrade

* Moody's On Turkey - Downgraded the rating of one non-financial corporate with a negative outlook Source - bit.ly/2axYBvx (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)