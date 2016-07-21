July 21 Southwest Airlines Co
* CEO says "Hopefully after a day of recovery things will be
back to normal tomorrow morning"
* "We're just not prepared to give any 2017 guidance yet"
* Expects Q3 CASM excluding fuel, special items and profit
sharing to increase about 2 percent y-o-y
* Southwest Airlines CEO says no when asked if he was
prepared to suspend all labor negotiations until the industry's
revenue crisis is solved
* Says couldn't take bookings on Wednesday due to outage and
this may cost company $5-$10 million on net basis
* Southwest Airlines says extending fare sale that co had
planned to end tomorrow
* Says in Q3 thus far, traffic, booking trends remain strong
but the fare environment continues to be a challenge
* CEO says but will continue to look carefully and evaluate
2017 growth plans
* CEO says bookings now for the fall look quite good
* CEO says "We've got some work to do on 2017"
* Expect maintenance unit costs in Q3 to show some
improvement
* Southwest Airlines says Wednesday's outage was a router
failure in the co's network and the recovery mechanisms did not
work as planned
* Southwest Airlines says need to make sure that recovery
from Wednesday's outage happens quicker
