BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Marriott International Inc :
* Co and National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a partnership extension
* In addition, Marriott International will become an official partner of USA Basketball
* Partnership extension will make co partner of league events, including NBA House Rio, NBA All-Star, and select NBA global games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.