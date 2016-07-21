BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva announces pricing of additional CHF1.0 billion of senior notes in connection with pending acquisition of actavis generics
* Completes $20.4 billion debt financing for acquisition
* Notes will be sold at a price of 100.000%, 100.221% and 100.257% of principal amount thereof, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.