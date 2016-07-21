UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II
* Representatives of Trilantic Capital Management Lp notified co they decided not to pursue investment in co
* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II announces postponement of special meeting of stockholders
* Continuing to assess and explore potential alternatives to finance and consummate deal with USI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F