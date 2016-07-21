July 21 Metabolix Inc

* As part of restructuring, Metabolix will eliminate approximately 45 positions in its biopolymer operations and corporate organization,

* Metabolix announces new strategic direction: Yield10 Bioscience to become core business, biopolymers operations to be wound down

* As part of restructuring, will pursue sale of its biopolymers business assets

* Consistent with its new strategy, company plans to rebrand itself as Yield10 Bioscience in coming months.