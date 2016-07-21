BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Contango Oil & Gas Co :
* Contango enters into agreement to purchase Southern Delaware basin acreage
* Purchase price is comprised of $10 million in cash at initial closing and $10 million in carried well costs
* Purchase price is comprised of $10 million in cash and $10 million in carried well costs expected to be paid over next 14 months
* Certain additional contingent payments upon success would increase total consideration to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.