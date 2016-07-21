BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc :
* For the full year 2016, expect revenue to grow low single digit percentage year-over-year
* Sees q3 gross margin to be approximately 31%
* Sees q3 inventory to be approximately $700 million
* Sees q3 revenue to increase 18% sequentially, plus or minus 3%
* For the full year 2016, expect capital expenditures of approximately $80 million
* For the full year 2016, expect inventory to be down year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.