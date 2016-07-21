July 21 Cyprus River Holdings :

* Entered into agreement to sell 94.7 million shares of Rio Novo Gold to Northwestern Enterprises Ltd

* 94.7 million Rio Novo shares will be sold in a private transaction at a price of $0.092 per share on or before august 22, 2016

* Assuming completion of sale of all of shares, co will no longer own or have control or direction over any Rio Novo shares