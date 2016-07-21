BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Says Virgin America to become unit after deal closes, expects single-operating certificate in Q1 2018
* Says Benito Minicucci to become CEO of Virgin America in addition to his current role of COO of Alaska Air
* Sees capacity to grow about 8 percent in Q3 and 3 percent in Q4; Sees FY capacity at about 8.5 percent
* Expects ex-fuel costs to be up about 3 percent in Q3 and about 0.5 percent in Q4, which keeps FY unit cost decline to about 0.5 percent
* Says big delivery year next year with 14 new 737-900s coming in
* As a result of three E-175 auctions, capex for 2017 ticks up slightly to just above $1 billion
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.