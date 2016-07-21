BRIEF-Shenzhen Bingchuan Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
July 21 Television Francaise SA 1 :
* Q2 net profit attributable to group EUR 12.5 million ($13.76 million) versus EUR 28.3 million year ago
* Q2 current operating income EUR 42.7 million versus EUR 69.2 million year ago
* Q2 revenue EUR 543.3 million versus EUR 505.6 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/29XKnlJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says all of its 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 18