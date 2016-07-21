BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Comcast Corp:
* Comcast announces plans to roll out Xfinity prepaid services
* Signed a deal with Boost Mobile to offer Xfinity prepaid at select boost mobile locations later this year
* To offer Xfinity prepaid at all 4,400 Boost Mobile locations within Comcast's service area by end of next year
* Comcast says service will be available later this year starting in Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Indiana
* Says service will be offered everywhere within company's footprint by 2017-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.