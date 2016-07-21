July 21 Virtusa Corp :

* Says on July 18, co purchased multiple foreign currency forward contracts designed to hedge fluctuation in Indian rupee against U.K. pound sterling

* U.K. pound sterling contracts have notional amount of about 310.5 million Indian rupees and have an average settlement rate of 92.70 Indian rupees

* Says contracts will expire at various dates during the 15 month period ending on September 30, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/29Z9uW5) Further company coverage: