July 21 Nikkei:

* Orders slide further at Japan's electronic parts makers - Nikkei

* Year-on-year drop in orders of 7% was sharper than 4% of January-March quarter - Nikkei

* Kyocera's orders declined by an estimated 6%, with Nitto Denko seeing about 25% drop for three months ended June - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/29YMCZ4)