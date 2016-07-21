BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Roger Ailes resigns as Chairman and Ceo of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, and Chairman Fox Television Stations- tweet
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Rupert Murdoch to assume role of Chairman and acting CEO of Fox News channel and Fox Business Network
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.