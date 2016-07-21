BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Adobe Systems Inc :
* Co-Chairman, John Warnock reports open market sale of 2,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $98.51/share on July 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.