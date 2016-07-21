July 21 Swift Transportation Co :

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.32

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.34

* For the full year, expect net cash capital expenditures to be in the range of $170-$200 million

* Anticipate full year 2016 gaap diluted EPS to be in range of $1.23-$1.33, adjusted EPS expectation to be in range of $1.30-$1.40

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $4.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenue $1.01 billion versus $ 1.06 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)