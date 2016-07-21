BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Swift Transportation Co :
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.32
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.34
* For the full year, expect net cash capital expenditures to be in the range of $170-$200 million
* Anticipate full year 2016 gaap diluted EPS to be in range of $1.23-$1.33, adjusted EPS expectation to be in range of $1.30-$1.40
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $4.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenue $1.01 billion versus $ 1.06 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.