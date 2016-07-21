July 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* On conf call- 30 percent of all transactions participating in Chiptopia

* Exec on conf call- "have never ruled out additions to our menu"

* Exec on conf call- chorizo being well received by customers

* Exec on conf call- were surprised to learn of Mark Crumpacker's issues

* Co-CEO- have realigned incentives for store managers

* Chairman- optimistic that Chiptopia summer rewards program will help lead to a sustained higher sales recovery

* Executive- anticipate we'll have a loyalty program after chiptopia, not sure if it will be permanent or temporary

* Co-CEO- realigned some of the success measures for restaurant managers and teams, changed how manager bonuses are calculated, with greatest empahsis on food safety

* Co-CEO- believe majority of our loyal customer base has returned but not visiting as frequently

* Co-CEO- still very early to draw conclusions on sustainability of July trends

* Co-CEO- marketing programs will continue at a robust pace

* Executive- "very very likely we'll have something to follow on when Chiptopia ends in September"