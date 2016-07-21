BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Allegiant Travel :
* Allegiant Travel Co says this week received a summary letter documenting results of the FAA's CHEP conducted between April 5 and June 30, 2016
* CHEP findings determined "to be minor with non-regulatory issues observed, or with non-systemic regulatory issues observed"
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.