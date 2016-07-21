July 21 Humana Inc :

* Under terms of award, Humana's service area would cover approximately 6 million beneficiaries in a 30-state region

* Informed by U.S. Department of Defense it has been awarded contract for Tricare East region

* Tricare contract provides five, one-year options exercisable by department of defense