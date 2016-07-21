BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 TC Pipelines Lp :
* Q2 distribution represents a 6 percent increase from $0.89 per common unit paid in Q1 2016
* TC Pipelines, Lp increases 2016 second quarter cash distribution by six percent
* Declared partnership's Q2 2016 cash distribution of $0.94 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.