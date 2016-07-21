BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 S&P ratings
* Florida State Board Of Education's series 2016E PECO bonds rated 'AAA'; Florida GO debt affirmed at 'AAA' Source - (bit.ly/2agk2SD) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Geopolitical tensions rise; China hard landing risk recedes