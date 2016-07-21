BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Petrofrontier Corp :
* Petrofrontier corp. Announces closing of major resource property acquisition in Alberta
* Says Robert J. Iverach will continue as chief executive officer and Robert Gillies will continue as chief financial officer
* Says appointed Kelly Kimbley as president
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.