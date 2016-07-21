BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
July 21 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc :
* 21st Century Fox leaning towards cleaning house, removing many close to ailes following his departure - CNBC, citing source
Source (cnb.cx/29XmMaJ)
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.