July 22 XXL ASA :
* Q2 revenue 1.90 billion Norwegian crowns ($223.8
million)versus 1 54 billion crowns in Q2 2015), up 24 per cent
* Q2 EBITDA 222 million crowns versus 201 million crowns
year ago
* Says due to more stores and growth in e-commerce in Norway
will invest in the central warehouse in 2016
* Will increase the capacity of the autostore system in
Sweden in 2016
* Total infrastructure investments will be in the range of
50 million-65 million crowns in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4897 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)