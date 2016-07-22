July 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc
* Concerns raised by fda pertain to good manufacturing
practice inspection at bausch+lomb's facility in florida where
deficiencies were identified
* Valeant pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter
from the fda
* Fda's letter did not identify any efficacy or safety
concerns with respect to nda or additional clinical trials
needed for approval of nda
* Intends to meet with fda as soon as possible to work on a
resolution and address these concerns
* No safety or efficacy concerns or additional clinical
trials identified for approval of latanoprostene bunod
